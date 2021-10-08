Improvements made to busy road near uptown Charlotte after cyclist dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Years after a cyclist died on the road, Parkwood Avenue is now a safer place for drivers.

Officials opened up a new, separated, bike lane on Friday afternoon. Officials said, the lane will make the road safer for people who are driving, walking, and biking.

“The experience of cyclist dying in this area, as a mom I had very young children at the time, and we would just, we would never come here,” said Anna Benton.

Benton rides everywhere in Charlotte. Her 4-year-old son, Zeke, is often with her. She said, she always avoided Parkwood Avenue because it wasn’t safe enough.







“Riding it today, even in the rain, I just felt leaps and bounds safer,” said Anna.

Officials said, they’d been working on this project for years. It’s phase two of a three step plan to make the area near Parkwood Avenue safer and more bike friendly.

“I think there’s a lot of people who want to bike, want to commute in Charlotte but are nervous to do that because it’s not always been a very bike friendly city,” said Mayor Pro Tem, Julie Eislet.

In 2022, officials said construction will start for the Parkwood Streetscape to Optimist Hall and Belmont Avenue. Once completed, all of the project will add 2.25 miles to the city’s existing bike network.