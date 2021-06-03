Immersive Van Gogh exhibit set to open this month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Step into Starry Night.

A building in Camp North End is being transformed into a high-tech canvas with ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ opening in just two weeks.

The new exhibit is the largest in the United States with 76,000 square feet. Organizers said there are 98 projectors showing 118,000 frames of video.

“Van Gogh seems to have really hit a moment for people that has touched them in a deep and profound way,” said Tom Gabbard, the CEO of Blumenthal Performing Arts.

Opening day is June 17. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased online. Each showing is around an hour, so people will have to pick and schedule their specific time. Organizers said, they’ve already sold 130,000 tickets.