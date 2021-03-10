“I’m praying that we will find a donor.” Local man discovers racial disparities throughout stem cell transplant process

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Roshaun Adams is in a fight for his life and he’s hoping people who look like him, take another look, and do something to help save him.

Adams developed a blood disorder after chemotherapy. Ever since then, he has been looking for a stem cell donor.

“Having battled cancer before it just puts me at a greater risk,” Adams said. “My perfect match ideally would be somebody that is in tip-top shape that has never had any medical issues.”

Right now, Adams is in remission for Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma but battling myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). It’s in an acute stage putting him at a higher risk for it turning into leukemia.

That’s one of the reasons doctors are pushing for a stem cell transplant.

“As an adult trying to fight leukemia it’s a bit harder than a child fighting leukemia,” Adams said.

The likelihood of Adams finding a stem cell match is slim. African Americans are even more challenged because a very small percentage of minorities are signed up as donors.

The National Marrow Donor Program shows African Americans have a 23 percent chance of finding a match. They fall behind Asians and Hispanics with Whites having a 77 percent chance of finding a donor.

“Not having any living siblings, not having my parents, my parents are deceased, so it’s a greater challenge for me to try and find someone who is a match for me,” Adams said. “It’s just constantly checking all the time to see if there is somebody who may have registered.”

In 2019, the U.S. Department of Health said just over eight percent of registered living donors were Black, but Blacks make up almost 29 percent of patients needing donations.

Adams inspired his friend Shakita Jeffries to register. She registered to be a match and said it’s the kindness and selflessness that Adam shows that made her do it.

“My heart is to help for one and just knowing that my brother and best friend is in need, why wouldn’t I,” Jeffries said. “I just always want him to know that I love him and that I’m always here for him and I’m always praying for him and that I’m only a phone call away.”

Doctors have done the first round of finding a match and plan to do another this month.

“I’m praying that we will find a donor during that search but if not we will do a search monthly until we’re able to find the perfect match.”

You can help save a life by registering to vote. Sign up to be a match by clicking here.