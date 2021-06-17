If you had $50K to spend on a ‘priority project’ in Rock Hill, how would you spend it?

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you had $50,000 to spend on one or more Priority Projects in South Rock Hill, how would you spend it?

Aaron Swann and Karen-Dukes Smith were just two people who got the chance to answer that question during the Clinton Connextion’s Draft Plan Community Open House.

“I like the initiative and the obvious attention Rock Hill is getting from within the community to build outward,” said Swann. He’s been living in Rock Hill for more than four years.

Swann said he thinks it’s very important that from the hub of Rock Hill, we expand outward and widen our footprint in the York County community.

“At every stop of the way, there’s someone there to inform you just in case you have questions and I absolutely love that,” said Dukes-Smith. She’s apart of the Falcon Development group.

They were given $50,000, in fake money of course, and encouraged to look at eight different proposed projects that could come to the area.

Project designers wanted people to either write down how much money they would spend on a certain project or place some money into a bucket.

That’s how they’ll determine where most of the community interest is.

“I made sure I put money in the youth development because that’s very important and near and dear to my heart and the cultural center. In some instances, I had to tear it in half because I wanted to make sure that every one of the buckets got a little bit of money to make sure that we can spread the love and spread the finances around in the community,” Dukes-Smith said. She also placed money in the mixed-income housing initiative as well.

“I think it’s very important to make sure that locals have the opportunity to stay downtown if that’s what they chose to do and have a variety of neighborhoods and varieties of residents throughout the community.

Swann decided to use his money on the mixed-income housing initiative as well, along with the neighborhood farmers market and grocery initiative.

“I think its very key that we expose the richness of the Rock Hill community’s agricultural base. I mean that is what Rock Hill was founded on agriculture and the cotton industry and from a health perspective those things are vital as well.”

You can follow The Clinton Connextion on Facebook to see when they’ll have another event like this.