Iconic Plaza Midwood landmark to be turned into coffee shop

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — An iconic landmark in Plaza Midwood is getting an upgrade with a new restaurant. A local family just announced their plans for the former iconic Dairy Queen.

A new sweet spot is coming to the location at the corner of Pecan and Central Avenue— an all-day café’ named Milkbread.

It’s one of many changes, and some wonder if Plaza Midwood can embrace its future, while also hanging on to its rich history.

It was a taste of childhood.

“Gosh, ever since I was young. I’m 75. I don’t know how long they’ve been here, but I’ve been here for years and years,” a woman told FOX 46 back in 2019 when we interviewed her just before the ice cream shop closed.

For almost 70 years, Dairy Queen was the sweet spot at the corner of Pecan and Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood until the ice cream shop closed this location two years ago.

“It’s really sad to see the older parts of Charlotte be replaced by some newer things,” another person told us at the time.

But that nostalgia just might remain.

“I think it’s good if you can preserve some of the history but mix it up a bit,” said Paul Martin, who lives in South End.

Davidson-based Kindred just announced they’re turning the former walk-up Dairy Queen into an all-day café. They’ll serve donuts, coffee, chicken and wine.

There’s no mention of ice cream, but the owners promise to restore what they call a “special corner” in Charlotte.

“I think it’s a great spot to put it in a great area. I would like to go to it when it gets built,” said Denzeill Ware, who works in Plaza Midwood.

The new plans for the café are part of many changes in Plaza Midwood.

Across the street, many businesses have closed to make way for a new mixed-use development with apartments, hotels, restaurants and retail.

“It hasn’t lost its value, this is still a good spot,” said Ware.

Even with all the new, some think Plaza Midwood can still keep its old charm.

“It’s a good place to hang, it’s kind of hipster. It’s a little different feel than Uptown or even South End,” said Martin.

Milkbread is set to open in the summer of next year. The owners say they are very passionate about restoring and bringing new life into old buildings.