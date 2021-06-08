‘I was in shock’: Statesville woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Tamathea Bustle, of Statesville, used her own set of numbers to win a $100,000 Powerball prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was excited when I found out,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Bustle bought her winning ticket from the Kangaroo Express on Turnersburg Highway in Statesville.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball in the May 19 drawing to win her $50,000. Bustle’s prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

“I was in shock. I thought I was looking at it wrong,” Bustle said. “It didn’t seem real!”

Bustle claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

A $1 million prize also won in the May 19 drawing remains unclaimed. The lucky ticket was bought at Shri Sharda Petroleum on East Steward Street in Coats.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

Someone in Florida won Saturday’s $285.6 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot resets at $20 million as an annuity prize or $13.8 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.