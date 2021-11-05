‘I still want to be there’: Union Day School principal speaks out after firing

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The principal fired from Union Day School now says he wants to clear his name.

Matthew Hamilton filed a lawsuit against the school and board members. Hamilton admits that a grievance was filed against him by a staff member citing a hostile work environment.

But he says he’s never been allowed to see it. Now, Hamilton’s lawsuit claims he was fired as a result of an unfair and illegal process.

“It’s hard, I still want to be there. I consider all those staff, those parents, and those students as family. That’s the culture I want to create and strive to create. So not being there, I feel like my family has been taken from me.”

After Hamilton was fired, teachers, students, and parents all protested the decision. An attorney for the Union Day School board told FOX 46 that they’ve reviewed the lawsuit and feel it has no merit.