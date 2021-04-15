“I knew people were hurt.” Roger Self, man who drove into restaurant, killing 2 family members, takes the stand Thursday

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For the first time, the public is hearing from the man who plowed through a Bessemer City restaurant, killing two of his family members.

On Thursday, the defense got into what happened that tragic day in May 2018.

Once Roger Self took the stand, he began talking about what led to his spiral: strip clubs, massage parlors, and another woman.

Self said about two years ago before the murders he first started looking at porn and he was so embarrassed to tell his wife or his daughters. He said that later escalated to going to strip clubs and massage parlors in the area.

Self said the guilt over an encounter with a woman he met at the beach continued to overtake him, even after he told his wife.

“When I kind of kissed her back, a feeling came over, of such massive guilt, I love my wife, my family, and she left,” Self said in court.

Self said he never saw the woman again. That was nine months before he rammed into the restaurant, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law.

The prosecution said it was because he wanted another life. The defense claims Self was suffering from bipolar disorder, was off his medications, and before was taking the wrong meds.