‘I jumped at the opportunity!’ North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures restoring model train collection

SPENCER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mention the Town of Spencer and most people think of the North Carolina Transportation Museum. But just down the road from there is another museum, one that’s home to some global celebrities and quite a few trains of their own.

If you happen across the North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures in Spencer, you were probably looking for it.

For nearly ten years, it’s been the low-profile home of such big names as Barbie and Raggedy Anne.

“We’ve had wonderful support from the community and our volunteers, that’s what makes this place what it is,” said Susan Morris, who founded the museum a decade back to showcase her late daughter’s collection.

From there, it’s only grown. But things got quiet during COVID.

So Susan called in a couple of real operators to fire up the museum’s model train collection.

“They’re restoring our trains and tracks, getting it operable so that people can enjoy it because we let people come in and actually run the trains themselves,” said Morris.

Before that happens, retired electrical engineers Ed Klebaur and Allan Jung have some work to do.

“It’s a big job we’ll be here for a while,” said Klebaur.

Luckily, the two have some time on their hands.

“Absolutely, I jumped at the opportunity!” said Klebaur.

The two hope when their work is done, the younger set will come around.

“I would imagine the teenagers would like to see it, once they see it,” said Jung.

For museum founder Susan Morris, this duo’s enthusiasm is just what her non-profit needs.

“The time, the money, and the energy that they have provided for us are fabulous,” said Morris.

And the North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures will soon be fabulous too, once all the trains are running on time.

In a few months, the North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures plans to move to a larger location across the street. For now, you’ll find them on Fourth Street in Spencer.