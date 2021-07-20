‘I could not believe it’: Charlotte woman wins $2M lottery prize after family friend gifts her $20 scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Karen Urtecho Sandrez, of Charlotte, bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s kind of surreal,” she said Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Urtecho Sandrez received her 100X The Cash scratch-off as a gift from a family friend. The friend purchased the $20 ticket from Lucia Food Mart on Killian Road in Stanley.

“I could not believe it, honestly,” she recalled of scratching her ticket and seeing her $2 million prize. “You read it and you don’t believe it.”

Urtecho Sandrez had the choice of taking an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. She chose the $1.2 million lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $849,006.