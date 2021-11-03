‘I always hoped to win something big’: Gastonia father of two wins $1M lottery prize on way to work

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gastonia man is celebrating a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off he bought on the way to work, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Joshua Helton, a father of two, bought the winning Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket when he made his normal stop for gas and coffee at the QSC Foodmart on McAdenville Road in Lowell.

Helton said he traded in a prior winning ticket for two more. When those didn’t win, he tried one more time and drew the winner.

“I walked back out there and pumped my gas, got back in my truck and scratched it off,” said Helton. “I didn’t really know what to do at the time so I just called my wife and woke her up, told her what was going on.”

Helton shared the good news and headed off to work, stashing the winning ticket safely in his locked car.

Helton claimed his prize last Friday, taking home a lump sum of $424,507 after tax withholdings.

“It was kind of a great morning!” laughed Helton when claiming his prize. “I always hoped to win something big but I never thought I would hit a million dollars.”

Helton said he planned to pay off some bills and save some of the money for his kids so they can have it when they get older.