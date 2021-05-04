I-77 SB shutdown at Catawba Bridge begins Thursday, expect major delays

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation gave detailed descriptions of how a looming and massive construction project will affect drivers.

The I-77 southbound bridge over the Catawba River in York County is scheduled to be closed for extensive, around-the-clock repairs beginning at 9 p.m. on May 6. Traffic will be diverted to the northbound side of I-77 during the repair project.

The speed limit during the construction zone will be lowered to 45 MPH from 60 MPH. Rush hour traffic, which officials said in this area is the worst between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., will be affected for 11 workweek days and 17 days total.

Photo: I-77 Catawba River, SCDOT

Photo: Bridge, SCDOT

Photo: WZ Transition SB, SCDOT

Photo: WZ Transition SB, SCDOT

The project will replace the southbound bridge deck after 48 years of service. About 121,000 vehicles per day pass through this area.

Numerous repairs and deteriorating conditions prompted officials to make the move. Officials expect to get another 30 to 40 years out of the replacement.

Work is planned 24 hours a day, seven days a week to expedite the project as much as possible. A local company will head the project, which costs $12.7 million.