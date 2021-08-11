‘Hurting beyond belief.’ Suspect still at-large in fatal N Charlotte hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Barry Cunningham’s family is desperately asking for answers about who killed him. In the meantime, they don’t believe it was on purpose.

An emotional plea for answers is coming from Barry Cunningham’s family. Marshall Wells is his step-father and says they are hurting right now.

“Please, please help us find who did this to our loved ones, we are hurting beyond belief,” Wells said. “This is our family, not a bad guy. Not somebody that can just get trampled over and nobody is held accountable.”

Cunningham’s mother Lisa, sister Teresa, and brother Tamario say they will miss his love and cherish the hugs he often gave them. The 35-year-old was hit and killed while walking down Brookshire Boulevard on July 31st around 3 a.m.

“He had this big hug that he would just hold on too tight. And I will always say mama just sit there and let him finish hugging you because he’s not gonna stop,” Lisa said.

Officer Justin Kupfer with CMPD said they are on high alert to find a 2015 to 2021 red, silver, or gray dodge charger. It has damage to the left side of it.

Model of vehicle in Brookshire hit-and-run (CMPD)

Police say Cunningham was struck and flown across three travel lanes when he landed in the next median, the driver kept going northwest at a fast speed.

“We’re looking for that vehicle actively,” Kupfer said. “Anybody who witnessed this crash may have heard something has any whispers of all that can know something I’m asking that you please contact me.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to arrest.

You can report those tips anonymously by calling 704.334.1600.

“I don’t believe you intended to do this,” Wells said “But please, if you have the heart to help us out, to help us move forward to help us. You know, just have some closure. Please. Do what’s right.”