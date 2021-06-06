Tokyo 2020: Huntersville diver set for Team USA Indianapolis Olympic Trials

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Olympic diving trials start the week of June 6th in Indianapolis. It’s the final stop before athletes head to the Tokyo Olympics.

One local North Carolina diver is hoping she’ll be one of two divers who’ll represent the United States on the 3-meter springboard.

They say you’re never too young to go for a dream. At 17, Joslyn Oakley is proving that to be true.

“Right before (I dive), I’ll normally do a few jumps just to loosen up, calm myself down,” said Joslyn.

Joslyn has been diving for six years or so and her parents, Dan and Jill, are proud to see how far she’s come.

“It’s amazing to see where started, with some belly flops,” said her mom, Jill.

Her hard work is paying off ina big way.

“I remember the day when I go the message I had qualified, it was so excited. I could not control myself,” said Joslyn/

The soon-to-be high school senior is one of around 40 divers who’ve qualified for the US Olympic Diving Trials.

“She’ll be competing against college diver, post grad drivers, and divers who’ve been in the Olympics before,” said her coach, Aaron Hintz.

Hintz said, Joslyn has grown so much over the years and while COVID made things tough, they were able to turn it around.

“While it was sure inconvenient, everything we’ve gone thought this last year, there was a silver living and we made some lemonade and it gave her an opportunity to train even longer and prepared her to compete this year,” said Hintz.

In 2016, this was just a goal she had set with Hintz. Now, in 2021, it’s a reality.

“It hasn’t fully sunk in yet, I know it will once I get there, but I can’t believe it,” said Joslyn.

She’ll be competing on Tuesday in the three-meter springboard. She will do five dives during the first round. If she moves through, the final round is later in the week.