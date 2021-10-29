Huntersville Police officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Huntersville Police motorcycle officer was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning, police officials confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Police said the crash happened on Stumptown Road near Northcross and Hugh McAuley roads around 8:45 a.m. on October 29.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte that the crash involved an officer on a motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No additional details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.