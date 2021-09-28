Sheriff: Parent arrested after refusing to leave school premises in Lincoln County

Local News

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A parent was arrested after refusing to leave the school premises in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls Monday, Sept. 27, regarding a verbal disturbance involving a parent.

Police said Brandon McConnell, 40, refused to leave the premises of Denver’s Lincoln Charter School after being asked to leave. It is unclear what the dispute was a result of.

McConnell has been charged with second-degree trespassing and released on a $1,000 secured bond.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories