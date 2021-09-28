Sheriff: Parent arrested after refusing to leave school premises in Lincoln County

DENVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A parent was arrested after refusing to leave the school premises in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls Monday, Sept. 27, regarding a verbal disturbance involving a parent.

Police said Brandon McConnell, 40, refused to leave the premises of Denver’s Lincoln Charter School after being asked to leave. It is unclear what the dispute was a result of.

McConnell has been charged with second-degree trespassing and released on a $1,000 secured bond.