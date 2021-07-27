Huntersville man arrested for attempting to enter Mecklenburg County Courthouse with firearm

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Huntersville man has been arrested for attempting to enter the Mecklenburg County Courthouse with a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, July 27, at 8:30 a.m., Anthony S. Donte, 35, of Huntersville, tried to enter the courthouse with a bookbag. Deputies scanned the bag through an X-ray scanner and saw the firearm inside.

The firearm, a LWRC International Model SMG 45 pistol, with 27 rounds of ammunition, were immediately seized and Donte was placed under arrest.

“This is what we train for each day. I am very proud of the attentiveness and alert response demonstrated by our deputies today,” Sheriff McFadden said.

Donte told deputies he was accompanying his wife at the courthouse due to his wife having a ticket. He was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon on a state property/courthouse and was taken to arrest processing at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.