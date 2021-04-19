Huntersville leaders respond to Colonial Pipeline’s new estimates in massive gas leak

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Huntersville-area leaders are responding to new findings from both Colonial Pipeline and the North Carolina Dept. of Environmental Quality over a massive gas leak that is now in its eighth month of clean-up.

On Friday, Colonial Pipeline released information which found that the amount of gas product that had seeped out through a crack in the pipeline was deeper than initially anticipated.

The North Carolina Dept. of Environmental Quality further clarified that in a release of their own, saying that the estimate of 1.2-million gallons of gas will be adjusted higher.

“That they have found what they’re calling a ‘deeper pocket’ of free product, something they did not expect, something that’s unusual, and there was enough pressure and enough product to force it to a deeper level is incredibly frustrating,” said State Sen. Natasha Marcus of Mecklenburg County.

Marcus is a sponsor of a bill in the General Assembly which aims to improve pipeline safety. She criticized the handling of this latest news, which she said adds to the questions of how long the pipeline leak was present before it was discovered.

Colonial Pipeline has said in the past that an aerial survey of the pipeline showed no issues days prior to the leak being found. It was later discovered by two teens riding in an area near the Oehler Nature Preserve.

“How do you not spot this?” asked Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla. “How do you spot something that is going to be, now, more than 1.2-million gallons not showing up in your system? That’s a big question for a lot of people I’m talking to, including a lot of the commissioners.”

Colonial, for its part, said in a statement that, “Each volume estimate that Colonial has provided since discovering the release has been based on the best available data at that time. That said, while the estimated release volume likely will be revised as a result of this new data, we will continue to follow the science and communicate what we find with the public and our regulators.”

They further added, “Our commitment to remediating this location and deploying the required resources to do so safely remains unwavering. We want to ensure the community we will be here for as long as it takes to safely remediate this area.”

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has criticized Colonial Pipeline for what they say is an inability “to provide a reliable accounting of the amount of gasoline released into this community.”

They further added they will hold Colonial accountable for the spill, which is now the biggest of its kind in North Carolina history, and one of the biggest in the country.