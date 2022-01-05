Huntersville home, 3 vehicles destroyed in fire

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A home and three vehicles were destroyed when a house in Huntersville went up in flames Wednesday morning, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Officials the blaze started at a house in the 6920 block of Cascade Dream Court early Wednesday morning.

The people and a dog were able to escape safely, but the house and three vehicles in the driveway were total losses.

Huntersville Fire said firefighters were able to save 4 motorcycles from the garage.

Homes on either side of the house were also damaged from the heat, officials said.

The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire.