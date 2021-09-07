Hunger Action Month: Loaves and Fishes Friendship Trays work to end hunger across the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – September is Hunger Action Month and FOX 46’s parent company, Nexstar Media, has partnered with Feeding America to fight food insecurity in the U.S

Nexstar has pledged $50,000 annually to the organization through 2023.

There are countless other organizations in Charlotte who are also working to end hunger in the Carolinas, including Loaves and Fishes Friendship Trays.

FOX 46 visited one of their many mobile food pantries going on across the city every week, where people drive through and pick up enough groceries to last them at least a week.

“We serve regardless of income or tax bracket. It’s all about you being in need,” explained Danielle Moore, the Loaves and Fishes Community Outreach Director.

Every car gets one box of non-perishable food items for each person in the household, along with a box of fresh produce, including fresh meats, dairy, fruits, and vegetables.

Moore said, “Most of our neighbors that we’re serving look like every day average people. They are working people, usually under-employed living paycheck to paycheck.”

Moore added that the pandemic has put an even brighter spotlight on food insecurity in Charlotte.

“On a really busy day, it could be up to 500. Today, it’ll be about 50 boxes,” she said.

The pandemic is the very reason one woman, who asked not to be identified, said she signed up for the Loaves and Fishes program.

“My hours needed to be decreased or changed, a then helping other family members as well,” she explained, “My kids got to eat, I got to eat, everybody got to eat. We are living day-by-day.”

Others who utilize the food pantry like Joyce Crouse, are just trying to get back on their feet, while taking care of multiple children.

She said, “You get depressed because you feel like you can’t do and then something like this takes that away.”

Crouse said the stigma that can come with needing a little help, may keep some from taking advantage local programs, but it shouldn’t.

“I’m the same person that can’t ask for help, that feels very embarrassed. I want to leave it for other people that could use it and the thing is, that’s what this is for,” Crouse said.

Moore said that food insecurity impacts everyone, even if you’re not the one getting help.

“When your neighbor isn’t getting enough food to eat, that impacts your whole community. Where they work, their productivity, their ability to be productive members of society,” she said.

As the organization transitions from summer to the holidays, their busiest time of the year, Moore hopes the Queen City continues to be generous with their time and donations.

She said, “As much as I would hate to be out of a job, I truly do hope that we can eradicate hunger and food insecurity.”

Loaves and Fishes hosts multiple drive-thru pantries every week at different locations and they’re always looking for volunteers and donations.

Visit their website to learn more about the program, to sign up for services, or make a contribution.