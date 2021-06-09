Hundreds of guns stolen from cars are being used in violent crimes, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s busy, crowded, and the spot to go to in Charlotte.

“I’ve lived here for about 16 years, so before it was the South End,” Joy Pinchback said.

South End has gone through a lot of changes and the most recent one has police concerned.

“You don’t have to buy guns when you steal them from cars, so you don’t need to have a gun license or go through the background checks that legal, lawful gun owners have to go through,” CMPD Captain Brad Koch said.

Captain Koch said people are stealing guns from parked cars all over South End and Uptown.

“Last week alone we had 31 vehicles broken into, and of that, 17 firearms were taken,” said Koch.

But it’s not just the busy neighborhoods. CMPD officials say all over the city, thieves are scoping out cars that are parked in hotel parking lots, bars, and restaurants. There have been 446 guns stolen from cars so far this year. That’s a 33 percent increase compared to 2019.

“These guns that are taken today, we’re going to real strong likelihood we will see them later down the line in weapons used in violent crimes that are committed,” Koch explained.

Many said they didn’t move to the South End for the peace and quiet.

“You’ve got to take the good with the bad, the development is nice, it’s nice to have this vibrant of a community, but there’s definitely a downside to it,” said Joy.

Police are hoping their warning will slow down some of the things happening in South End.