Hundreds of Afghan refugees and evacuees will soon be calling the Carolinas home

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte will be helping to settle 200 Afghans in Charlotte and 40 in Asheville. But the organization is running into a problem they’ve never seen before.

“With 200 Afghan evacuees coming and an additional 400 refugees (of other nationalities) expected in Charlotte, we have a real problem,” said Sandy Buck, the Regional Director of Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte.

Buck says right now, they don’t have housing for the refugees.

“We’ve been resettling refugees here for over 40 years. And we’ve never had this issue before,” said Buck.

The organization is asking for the community’s help in finding affordable rental housing for individuals and families.

“We’re not talking about donating housing. We are paying the rent. And we are reliable renters,” said Buck.

According to the charity, most of the refugees and evacuees will be seeking asylum or legal permanent resident status. All of the evacuees have cleared a variety of health, security and background screenings by the U.S. government.

They are also tested for COVID-19 and other communicable diseases and offered vaccines. Then the work begins to settle them into their new home.

“We work with them to access all the benefits. We enroll the children in school. We get them in English classes. Then we work on employment,” Buck said.

According to Buck, most of the evacuees are self-sufficient within about six months of arriving.

“I always try to put myself in the position of someone coming here,” said Buck.

“How would I feel if I was living my life and all of a sudden there’s bombs dropping and war and I needed to go somewhere? How would I want to be treated?”

If you have available housing for rent or want to donate financially or goods such as furniture, please call 1-800-227-7261 or email info@ccdoc.org.