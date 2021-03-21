Hundreds lose power after car takes out equipment along Beatties Ford

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Power was knocked out to hundreds following an overnight incident involving a car in north Charlotte on Sunday, officials said.

Duke Energy was working to restore power to those affected and said work should be completed by Noon.

The incident occurred when a car took out power equipment near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Kidd Lane around Midnight, Duke officials said.

CMPD was on the scene assisting Duke energy workers as they continued to work to resolve the outage.