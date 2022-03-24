CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) -Plans are underway for the Humane Society of Charlotte to make one of its biggest moves in history.

Construction on a new building started along Berryhill Road in West Charlotte about a year ago.

The shell of the building is up, while construction is continuing inside ahead of an anticipated grand opening in late May.



This new home of the Charlotte Humane Society will be 26,000 square feet of new space. The project has been 8 years in the making.

“It’s surreal. It’s so exciting. It’s emotional,” said Donna Stucker, CPO of the Humane Society of Charlotte.

With the new space, all 60 Humane Society employees will be working under one roof for the first time, but more importantly, there will be more space for pets. Dozens of kennels and adoption suites are under construction inside the building right now.

The land the new building sits on is part of 17 acres purchased in 2017. The plot already has a history with four-legged friends.

“It was originally owned by someone who wanted to open a doggy daycare, but wasn’t able to. Along came the Humane Society of Charlotte needing some space for a new home and it was a perfect fit for us,” said Stucker.

It’s also a good fit for all kinds of animals, even those with a loving home. A public dog park and retail center are included, making the new space an “Animal Resource Center” and not a shelter.

The idea came from tours of other Humane Society locations around the country.

“Believe it or not Charlotte was really behind other cities,” said Stucker.

Now the Queen City is leading the way with innovation, becoming one of the few Humane Society locations where coffee and cats will collide in a cat cafe.

“I am very excited to walk out of my office and walk 50 feet, get some coffee and pet some cats,” said Stucker.



The money for the new building was raised through a fundraising effort with a $15 million goal. Leaders at the Humane Society say they are nearing that goal, with about $14.8 million raised so far.



The new location of the Humane Society will be owned by the organization. Right now they use space owned by the City of Charlotte.