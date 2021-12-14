Huge condor draws “oohs and aahs” in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — At the Carolina Raptor Center, a new attraction is expected to wow visitors and spark a conversation about conservation.

“Matilda” is an Andean Condor from South America with a 9-foot wingspan.

“I can’t tell you how many oohs and aahs,” says Jim Warren, the executive director known as “Big Bird.”

He might have to share his moniker, now there’s a new sizable bird on the Raptor trail, which already includes some three dozen species from across the globe.

“She’s the star of the show today!” Warren says. “This is one of those dreams come true.”

“Tilly” as they call her, seemed happy to show off in front of a crowd by displaying her enormous wings.

“It’s all these men! She doesn’t do it so much for females,” said Warren.

“When you walk up and see that full display, you see that wingspan and those ruby red eyes… it’s just really incredible,” Education Manager Kate Shaner told FOX 46.

Andean Condors are considered “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They’re related to the California Condor, which nearly became extinct in the 80s.

“Since then through captive breeding programs and conservation education there’s more than 400 in existence now and that is a really cool message we get to share,” says Colleen Hartman, the animal training and show manager.

“And if you love this bird, do something to protect her,” Warren said.

Visitors can see the symbol of power and health Wednesdays through Sundays at the Carolina Raptor Center.