Here’s how Charlotteans plan on spending $600 stimulus checks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 150 million Americans will receive stimulus checks in the coming weeks.

On December 29, the first round made its way into bank accounts, while others wait their turn.

FOX 46 took to the streets of Charlotte to see how members of the community are planning to spend their money and if they think $600 is enough.

Jason Hemmings believes it’s not enough. He said, “It looks like it’s going to be on bills. This is how the race is made. $600 really is like an allowance.”

Others like John Jackson are looking at this in a different light. Jackson explained, “Little money is better than no money at all,” but then he added those with children should receive more, “family people, I think they should get it. A single man like myself, that $600 will do me fine.”

When the first stimulus check rolled out, it was doubled what Americans are getting now.

Some community members said they used the $1,200 for priorities and investments for the future.

June Bayson said, “I caught up with paying a lot of bills. As far as my credit score, I got my credit score up a little bit because I’m in the process of trying to buy a house.”

People like Martin Wohltmann are taking it a step further, “We’re going to try and spend it on local businesses and stuff because they’re hurting the most.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

While qualified Americans wait on this relief money, some say there are still bigger problems the government needs to address.

Hemmings explained, “We all had a rough year last year. Hopefully, we have a good year this year, and we get what we deserve.” He added, “We still need our 40 acres and a mule.”

Latest headlines from FOX 46