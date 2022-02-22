House damaged when fire spreads from vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A home was damaged early Tuesday morning when a fire spread from a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said the fire happened at a house on Wildwood Muse Court near Steele Creek Road and Riverdale.

Investigators said the blaze started in a vehicle at the home before spreading to the house, damaging the roof. 30 firefighters controlled the incident in 30 minutes.

No one was injured, Medic confirmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.