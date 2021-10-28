‘House Arrest’: Residents near Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville fed up with traffic

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — While many look forward to the Carolina Renaissance Festival every fall, those who live in the area dread it.

“I’ve heard people up two and a half hours of traffic just to get in here,” Sam Barnet said.

For eight weekends out of the year, people who live in the Skybrook Community say the ride to and from home is a nightmare.

The festival which is expecting 200,000 visitors by the end of November is located less than a mile up the road.

“When we know this is happening, we do what we always have to do, which is sit here on house arrest and have our lives at a standstill,” Barnet said.

Barnet has been vocal about the traffic issues and helped organize a protest at the entrance of the festival grounds to send a message.

“We were going to get as many cars as we had to sit there in traffic and block it so that there was no movement, and we were going to stand in front of the cars by the entrance and protest with signs or whatever it took to get our message heard,” Barnet said.

He said the protest is no longer happening this weekend, following a meeting with festival organizers, law enforcement, and community members this past Tuesday night.

“As soon a protest that would block traffic that would affect their bottom line, then it got serious and then we got listened to,” Barnet said.

A spokesperson for the festival said while they have been in the location for decades longer than surrounding communities, they want to be good neighbors.

“We are currently addressing issues related to our event day traffic management plan currently approved by NCDOT and parking complications that arrived in hand with the audiences enjoying ideal weather after a near two-year hiatus,” Jeff Seigel said in an email to Fox 46. “For the short term the focus is any available and immediate opportunity to improve current traffic mitigation efforts but that is not enough. More needs to be done after this year’s festival concludes to be better for next year.”

As for long-term solutions, he said they plan to improve the entrance to the grounds and work with expert traffic planners on how to get cars in quicker.

“It’s enough for now but if they think that that we are going away because we had one meeting where they listened to us, they have another thing coming because we are here to stay until this problem is resolved,” Barnet said.

Barnet said the next meeting with festival organizers November 9.