Hot, dry 4th of July weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Friday was the hottest day of the year so far in Charlotte at 93 degrees, but there’s a chance Saturday could be a touch hotter!

We’ll go from 70s in the morning to low and mid-90s in the afternoon. Much like the past couple days, most neighborhoods will stay dry. There’s only a small chance of a shower or storm, mainly in the mountains.

Sunday is when we could see more afternoon and evening storms, even around parts of the Charlotte metro. Stay weather aware if you’ll be outside.

The weather pattern turns unsettled again next week, with off-and-on periods of rain and storms, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 71.

4th of July: Mostly sunny. Slight chance shower/thunder. High 94.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. A few PM scattered storms. High 90.