Hornet’s ‘Bee Ball For All’ program aims to get kids reading on grade level

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The sound of bouncing balls could be heard by kids playing basketball inside Stratford Richardson YMCA on Tuesday.

The Charlotte Hornets is teaming up with the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Barings Book Bus, and Read Charlotte for a new initiative to keep kids learning.

Todd Tibbits is the YMCA’s CEO and says he’s committed to keeping kids engaged.

“Reading is so critical for all of our children to be able to read at grade level,” Tibbits said. “Research shows kids that can read at grade level by third grade, their ability to fulfill a successful life and get into high school and get into college. It’s that much more elevated.”

120 kids enrolled in the summer day camp and Y Readers Program got a free basketball with the logo “Bee Ball For All On” it. More than 5,000 basketballs will be distributed to local youth organizations near Charlotte. Another 5,000 will be given to kids who sign up for fall youth development programs at the Y.

Encouraging kids to read is also part of the initiative Fred Whitfield who is the hornet’s president.

“It’s just so much fun to see these young people, all the energy that smiles on their faces they’re excited about reading, they’re excited about basketball,” Whitfield said.

Kids got to pick a free book from the book bus with some inspiration from the team’s mascot – Hugo.

Officials say the initiative is intended to spread the love for the game of basketball and encourage education among local youth. In the coming weeks, Barings Book Bus will visit the five Y Reader locations to promote reading and the Bee-Ball For All program.

Parents who sign their kids up for the fall youth development program at the Y will be entered to win four tickets to a Hornet’s home game.

“We’re giving every kid a basketball and a book, and encouraging them to read and learn as much as they can but also work on their fundamental basketball skills,” Whitfield said.