HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hopewell High School was placed on a modified lockdown Friday morning after police received reports of someone on campus with a gun, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Police said the reports of the weapon were not substantiated.

Students involved in the reported incident have been identified and the lockdown would be lifted.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said learning at the school had not been interrupted and class is continuing as normal.