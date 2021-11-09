Hopewell High School in Huntersville put on lockdown for police activity off campus

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hopewell High School in Huntersville was placed on lockdown Tuesday due to police activity outside of the school, Principal Tracey Pickard said in a message to parents.

Pickard said all of the students were put in a safe location inside the school.

Huntersville Police officials said officers were investigating a report of a person with a weapon near campus.

The person was found nearby and was not armed, police confirmed.