Honoring 911 dispatchers with ‘national week’ traces back more than two decades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – They deal with everything from delivering babies to car crashes. 911 dispatchers need to know a little bit of everything for emergency situations. This week, area dispatchers have been honored as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.



The week to honor dispatchers started back in 1994 and was signed into law by former President Bill Clinton. It’s always held the second week of April. The week traces back to 1981 when it was launched by a sheriff’s department in 1981 before gaining national traction.

911 dispatchers are there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, often when people are having one of their worst days. They will always be there, on the line, until help arrives.

“The most rewarding part for me is being able to help out the local community, because 911 is localized, I know that when people call in I am helping my neighbors not just some person who are 4 million miles away,” said Union County 911 Dispatcher, Jessica Husky.

It’s rare dispatchers ever meet the person on the other side of the phone line or find out what happened to them. The National Public Safety Telecommunicators week helps fill the void.

“I think it’s a special time for us every year to have this week just to honor us because being in the dispatch center we don’t get a lot of feedback on what we do from the community,” said Husky.

About a dozen people per shift handle the Union County 911 Center. They take every emergency call county-wide, from calls for crimes to calls for wild animals and every critical event in between.

“So there is a ton of training involved in being a 911 operator. It’s not a job where we can bring folks in and they can be immediately successful, and we know that,” said Union County Emergency Communications Director, Vicki Callicutt.

Training is a never-ending cycle. Dispatchers are taught to handle emergency situations throughout their careers.



It’s a lot of work that can only be handled by people dedicated to helping their community.

“I actually came across the job when I was just looking for anything after college. I did it for 2 years, left, and realized I loved the job and was very passionate about it and I wanted to get back into it so when I came to Union County I know I was going to be in it for the long haul,” said Husky.



This week alone the Charlotte Fire Department went out to Lincoln County to cook and serve dispatchers lunch and CMPD honored several 911 dispatchers with awards.