33-year-old fatally shot in southeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead following a homicide investigation on Monday in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD officers responded to the 7500 block of Creekridge Road on Monday, Jan. 25, around 10:30 a.m. where one person was later pronounced deceased. The victim was later identified as Jonathan Robinson, 33.

Officers said a witness was located and evidence of a shooting was discovered, however, nobody was found injured at the scene. A short time later, two people showed up at a nearby hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, the police report said.

The other person who was treated, 39-year-old Jamell Robinson who is Jonathan’s brother, was arrested following his release from the hospital. While there are not any homicide charges listed in the police report, he is charged with felony breaking and entering and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

CMPD tweeted, “Homicide Unit detectives are conducting an investigation near the 7500 block of Creekridge Road in the Independence Division where one person has been pronounced deceased.”

CSI, the DA’s office, operations command, victim services, and homicide detectives were among the departments that responded to the scene on Monday.

While there is no mention of any arrests, CMPD said they are not looking for any suspects at this time. This is the City’s fourth homicide of 2021.