Homicide investigation underway in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway Friday night in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The deadly shooting occurred Friday night, July 2, in the 7000 block of Creekridge Road.
According to CMPD, one person has been pronounced deceased.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates on this developing, breaking news story.
