Man fatally shot in the chest at Circle K in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at a local Circle K near 8000 Harris Station Blvd.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. This is the City’s 57th homicide in 2021.

CSI, the DA’s Office, Operations Command, CFD, Medic, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene Tuesday.

No arrests have been made yet in this case. This remains an active and open investigation.