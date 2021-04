CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway Thursday in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirm.

The crime occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 1, near the 900 block of McArthur Avenue.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.