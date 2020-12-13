Steele Creek homicide: Man shot dead at apartment complex

A man was fatally shot and a homicide investigation was underway in the Steele Creek area on Saturday, authorities say.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots near 8000 Andover Creek Drive around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. A man was found in a public gathering area of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

The DA’s office, victim services, CFD, and operations command were some of the departments that responded to the scene.

The victim was later identified as Derreck McDonald, 36. There is no mention yet of a suspect.

This remains an active investigation.

