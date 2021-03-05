Homeowner shoots masked man in the head during reported home invasion in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Chesterfield County homeowner was shot in the leg and a masked suspect shot in the head during a reported home invasion Friday morning.

The break-in happened around 6:45 a.m. Friday, March 5, at a home located off Highway 207.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, two masked men entered the home and gunfire erupted between one of the masked suspects and the homeowner.

The homeowner was shot in the leg and one of the suspect’s was shot in the head during the ordeal.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX 46 the homeowner is expected to be OK and the suspect is in critical condition. The homeowner was the person who made the 9-1-1 call, deputies said.

The masked man who was shot in the head was flown to a hospital in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Noah Daniels, 21, will be charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Austin Lee Drake, 23, will be charged with similar charges, once he is located, deputies said.

Drake tried to rob the same house in December 2020 and was out on bond for that incident at the time that this burglary occurred, the sheriff’s office.

A 17-year-old young woman was apprehended for questioning, and she’s currently facing charges of accessory after the fact and withholding information in this case, deputies said. She has been released to her parents.

Check back with FOX 46 Charlotte for updates on this developing story.