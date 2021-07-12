Homeless man who shot victim in head is found dead in Burk County jail cell

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homeless man who was accused of shooting a victim during an apparent drug-induced altercation in Connelly Springs was found dead on his prison cell Monday morning, authorities said.

Kevin Sumlin, 55, was found around 2 a.m. on Monday in his Burke county jail cell with no pulse, according to the sheriff’s office. CPR was performed for about seven minutes before he was pronounced dead.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a kidnapping and assault around 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 4th, near 8664 Cedar Street in Connelly Springs.

An initial investigation revealed Sumlin got into an altercation in a wooded area with several people including a woman and three men. There was drug use going on, the police report indicated.

According to the report, shortly before 5 a.m. Sumlin shot Timothy Hyler in the head with a shotgun. Medic transported the victim to the hospital via helicopter.