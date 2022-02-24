LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 25-year-old man was charged with child sexual assault Monday stemming from an investigation last year, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began in September 2021 after the sheriff’s office received a report of a sexual assault involving two victims.

The juvenile victims were interviewed and reportedly told investigators where the incidents had happened. Authorities said the victims were known to the suspect.

As a result of the investigation, investigators said Kendrick Chazz Prather, who deputies said lists his address as homeless in Lincolnton, was arrested Monday and charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Prather was issued a $100,000 secured bond.