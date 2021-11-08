Home Brew: When it comes to beer in the Queen City, there’s a place for you

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — From the IPAs to the sours, there seems to be a beer and a brewery for everyone in Charlotte.

While breweries had to get crafty during COVID, the pandemic didn’t seem to slow them down.

“We ended up canning our beer for the first time,” said Razia Gonzales, with Pilot Brewing Co.

Some started canning and others started from scratch.

“We opened up last April, so they just passed a mandate where we could do to go sales, so literally the first two months or so we were just doing to-go sales,” said John Thomas, co-owner of Edge City Brewery.

John said they’ve been keeping busy, they’ve opened up and brew three to four different beers every week.

“We did a fig stout and called it ‘Figgy Smalls,” said John.

According to data from the Brewers Association, there are 50 different breweries with a Charlotte address. That evens out to about one brewery per 17,000 people.

Folks in the industry said there’s plenty of room to grow in Charlotte, but there’s one thing missing from the Queen City.

“I wouldn’t say “shock” because we see it every day. It is a concern when you look at the number of minorities that live in Charlotte,” said Marcus Baskerville, with Weathered Souls.

There are no Black-owned breweries in the City of Charlotte. Marcus will be opening up the first one in the Spring/Summer of 2022.

“I’m optimistic, the stress levels haven’t hit yet. It’s an exciting experience,” said Marcus.

Over at Pilot Brewing Co. in Plaza Midwood, there’s another change happening.

“Production is done by everyone who works behind the bar, so you’ll find us back there brewing, packaging, cleaning draft lines, everything,” said Razia.

Razia has been homebrewing for years and has been with Pilot since 2018. When she started, she realized she stood out.

“I’m just like, there’s no one here that looks like me, even just as a woman. It was pretty normal,” said Razia.

She said it was rare that she was a woman in the industry, let alone a woman of color.

“There’s a lot more women who look like me in the industry now, but it’s still really farfetched to see women and women of color in the industry,” said Razia.

She said Pilot is her home, even the head brewer is a woman.

As for the rest of the beer scene, while things are busy and growing, it’s important to remember there’s a place for everyone at the bar.