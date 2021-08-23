Home blaze displaces residents; cause of fire still under investigation

Local News

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

Gastonia FD

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A house fire in Gastonia has left multiple residents displaced following a blaze Sunday night, local fire officials said on Monday.

The Gastonia Fire Department responded to calls regarding the fire late Sunday evening on Elkhorn Lane.

An initial investigation revealed that residents were alerted by a working smoke alarm and were able to evacuate the home. No injuries were reported.

Residents are displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

