Hogging the Road: Large pig breaks free and blocks York County roadway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A large pig in York County decided to go “hog wild” on Thursday evening, breaking free and hogging two lanes of a local roadway.

According to York County Sheriff’s Office, the pig named ‘Papa Pig’ was found along Old York Road and Earnest Drive in York and caused traffic delays mainly due to curious onlookers.

TRAFFIC: Two lanes are closed at Old York Rd. at Earnest Dr. in York because… and we’re not kidding… a large pig blocking the road & causing onlooker delays. We’re there making sure it’s safe until we can find the owner or Animal Control can round him up. #YCSONews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/u07bGr1asi — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 12, 2021

The Sheriff’s Office made sure to protect Papa Pig from being hit by cars while his owners arrived to pick him up and “bring home the bacon.” Unfortunately, Papa Pig was much too large for his owner’s trailer and York County Mounted Patrol “squealed with delight” to help bring him home safely.

“Papa Pig was wrangled up in less than three minutes by out Mounted Patrol Commander Mark McCarter. Mr. Pig is safely out of the road and on his way home,” said the Sheriff’s Office in a tweet.