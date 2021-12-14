‘History should never be erased’: Friendship 9 educational exhibit opens to public

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The booking cards of the men who spent time in jail after staging a sit in at a lunch counter in 1961 are just a one the items featured in the newly opened Friendship 9 exhibit in Rock Hill.

The exhibit titled “Jail, No Bail, How 30 Days Impacted the Civil Rights Movement” had two women who drove from Fort Mill imagining what that experience was like for these men and their families.

“History should never be erased, we need to know what happened in the past and we need to keep it. To see the pictures of the men and to also inside the restaurants to have their names on the plaques its immortalized. It’s going to be there forever,” said Tish Bialecki.

She and her friend Pat Matta drove from Fort Mill to Rock Hill to celebrate Matta’s birthday. They decided to stop at the Friendship 9 exhibit to after reading about it online.

“I was 11 when this was occurring, but I do remember some of it and it’s a privilege to see it preserved. I think just the courage the men had to follow through with their beliefs and their convictions, that takes a lot of courage and that’s something to be admired.”

The Rock Hill African American Cultural Resources Advisory Committe and Clinton College, Winthrop University and the Louise Pettus Archives, Historic Rock Hill, Visit York County, Kounter and 135 E Main Street Owners made sure to add special touches to the exhibit that highlighted the Friendship 9’s story.

“Believe it or not, it will actually make you understand that these were young men. They had the foresight to know that they were in it for the long haul. There’s one or two pieces that stand out to me the most and that is letter that was written from Clarence Graham to his parents saying ‘I know that you don’t agree with what I’m doing but I’m asking you to trust me because I’m making a difference.’ And then there’s a toothbrush, to have the foresight to know that I’m going to jail for 30 days at least – to pack away a toothbrush tells me that gentlemen knew that they were ready for war, and I don’t mean fighting but they were literally fighting the face of segregation and racism.”

“It is important to share the story of the Friendship 9 in a format that creates a greater understanding and awareness of how this sit-in made a national impact. The Jail, No Bail Exhibit has accomplished that,” said Dr. Gladys Robinson, exhibit committee person and Chair of the Rock Hill African American Cultural Resources Advisory Committee. “The exhibit provides a greater insight into the sacrifices and struggles these courageous young men endured during a turbulent time in Rock Hill’s history.”

The exhibit is free. The organizers say the only charge is go out and share the exhibit and the knowledge with other people.