‘History lost.’ 96-year-old home-turned funeral home torn down in Myers Park

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It used to be a focal point on Providence.

“Now, it’s just gone,” said Mary Jordan.

But now, what sits on the corner of Providence and Moravian Lane is anything but remarkable.

“A giant pile of trash,” said John Highfill.

“It’s another step toward it looking like every other city,” said Mary. Over the weekend, a home turned funeral home that was built in 1926 was torn down in Myers Park.

Mary said she noticed fences go up around Christmas and before she could figure out what was happening, the old funeral home was torn down.

“There was no attempt to even salvage the materials, the slate,” said Mary. “All of it’s gone.”

The building was just four years shy of a century and many hoped it’d make it longer than that.

“It’s disappointing to see some history lost,” said John.

A Chase Bank will be built on the property. Representatives from Chase got back to Queen City News on Monday afternoon writing,

“Due to the building’s poor condition, we opted to rebuild in this location so that we’re able to provide the best experience for our customers. We look forward to serving and becoming part of the Myers Park community later this year.”

Folks with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission said this is just another example of a historic building being torn down. They said, the funeral home wasn’t on their list of possible historic sites and there could be a number of reasons why including if too many renovations were done to the property or if the property owner didn’t want to make it a historic landmark.

“The house-turned-funeral home at 500 Providence Road was the last of only a few residential structures fronting a neighborhood road now turned major thoroughfare. It was listed as a contributing structure in the Myers Park National Register Historic District, and although not designated as a local landmark, was an important physical representation of the historic neighborhood. The nearby landmark Jamison House, built in 1913 and located 802 Providence Road, is a model example of adaptive-reuse for the purposes of housing a bank branch,” wrote Jack Thomson.

Neighbors in the area said, they understand growth but wonder why this had to go to make room for it.

“Unfortunately, I envision where that section of Providence Road is going to be strip mall after strip mall,” said Mary.