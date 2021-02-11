Historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis being shut down for renovations

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In just a matter of hours, a local theatre full of history will hold its last show, but it’s not for good.

The Gem Theatre in Kannapolis opened in 1936 and has remained an iconic spot for decades. It’s been through the wringer itself and it’s now receiving a much-needed facelift.

“We have other folks that come in and say this is where we came on our first date this is where we brought our child to see their first movie,” said Steve Morris, owner of business operations at the Gem Theatre.

The prices are still close to what they were back in the day–closer than what you’d find at most movie theaters today — but so much has changed since the Gem Theatre first opened in 1936.

“We have photographs originally when this was a free-standing building and there was nothing else around it, so a lot has grown up around the theatre over the years,” Morris said.

Now, it’s time for an upgrade inside, but these seats and the auditorium will remain the way they’ve always been. It’s other things they’re working on while the movie theatre is closed for the next few months.

They’re adding on, using an adjacent building to construct restrooms downstairs.

The heating and air conditioning system is also getting replaced and while crews are working, there won’t be any heat inside. The iconic marquee sign out front will also be getting an upgrade.

“We hope when we reopen in May we’ll be in a much better place from the pandemic situation as well,” said Morris.

The closure for renovations will only be the third time in the theatre’s history they’ve shutdown. The first time was a fire in 1942. During the time that the theatre was closed, the lobby area was used for the distribution of rationing coupons during WWII.

The second shutdown began last March and lasted through October for COVID, and now, for one more time, the Gem Theatre will close. This time though, it’s just to restore it for generations to come.