Historic church catches fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A vacant church built in the 1860s caught fire in west Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said over 30 firefighters responded to Big Spring United Methodist Church where heavy smoke and flames were showing from the building’s roof.

Update Structure Fire; 5300 block of Old Dowd Rd; collapse zone established around the structure for firefighter safety! https://t.co/1LsCAv3HON pic.twitter.com/u3VZknunuO — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) September 30, 2021

Fire officials said a collapse zone had been established to keep firefighters safe as the building burns.

Fire crews controlled the blaze in just under an hour. No injuries were reported.

West Charlotte Church Fire (courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.