Historic Charlotte Airport terminal’s days are numbered, says former airport architect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A piece of aviation history could soon be no more as the Charlotte Douglas International Airport continues to expand. The old airport terminal, a first of its kind for Charlotte passengers, still sits on the airport property on Yorkmont Road.



Of the more than 700 daily non-stop flights in and out of Charlotte-Douglas, passengers may taxi by the old brick building and not even realize the history inside.

“For its time in 1954 when it opened, it was a fine airport terminal,” said Roy Johnson, who worked inside the old terminal as an architect.

The original marble wall supports and terrazzo floors still exist, but today the building is only used for office space. As a terminal, the structure quickly became obsolete.

“Parking lot was too small, building was too small, there wasn’t enough ramp space for the planes so it was quite busy,” said Johnson.

Eastern and Piedmont Airlines handled most of the flights out of the old terminal, but there weren’t enough gates. Passengers were asked to follow the painted-colored lines out to the planes.

“One of the last things the flight attendants would do is say this is the flight to Richmond, Virginia. If you’re not going to Richmond please get off the plane and eventually somebody would leap up and get off because they are on the wrong airplane,” said Johnson.

The headaches of getting on the wrong flight were the final straw. Roy Johnson came on board in the 1970s and helped design a master plan and new passenger-friendly terminal that is still in use today.

A scale model of the master plan still exists inside the old terminal. Ironically, the airport’s growth means even the old model has to move.

“So there will come a day when this building will not exist because of the continued growth of the airport as it achieves a 140 gate size building,” said Johnson.

That leaves only a few years for aviation history buffs to enjoy the old terminal.

“It would hard to fully explain to somebody who is new to Charlotte what a big deal this was to have happen and the big deal was with the new terminal in 1982. From a historical building I think it’s a major milestone,” said Johnson.



It’s estimated that by 2035 Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will have similar airport traffic to Atlanta.



The old airport terminal currently sits at the end of Yorkmont Road and is accessible to the public.