Highly decorated WWI veteran honored in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On this Veteran’s Day, hundreds gathered to show respect for the most highly decorated soldier in World War I. Lieutenant Colonel Samuel I. Parker was born in Monroe in 1891. He lived in Concord when he died in 1975.

Among the more than a dozen awards he earned, were the medal of honor, silver star, and purple heart.

Known to most as “SI,” Colonel Parker became the most highly decorated soldier in World War I.

The ‘Riders Group’ of American Legion Post 51 wanted to make sure Colonel Parker received the recognition and honor he deserves.

“We got together and said, this gentleman needs to be recognized,” said NC American Legion Riders Group Chairman and Vietnam Veteran Jack H. Ward.

Awarded the “Medal of Honor” in 1918, Lt. Colonel Samuel Parker has a lengthy list of decor he earned in the war.

“This man is a genuine hero,” said Ward. “And because of that, he deserved the recognition as a genuine hero.”

Family members were able to attend the unveiling of a monument in Parker’s honor at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord.

“It just makes you very proud,” said Parker’s Grandson, Ed Moss. “And humble in the face of all these people who have served. I just get choked up.”

“It was remarkable to be associated with him,” said Parker’s Grandson, Sam Moss. “And to bask in the glory of what he did during World War I.”

Sam Moss was named after his grandfather.

“He was exactly as described,” said Sam’s brother, Ed, of his grandfather. “Very selfless and dedicated to the other veterans. He, too, would’ve said it’s the people who didn’t come home that should be honored.”

The Riders Group from Legion Post 51 planned this event for about seven months, holding fundraisers and collecting contributions to make it all possible.

The event also coincided with the 100th anniversary of the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”

Thank you to our veterans. You can learn more about the Congressional Medal of Honor here.